Forecast Discussion 12/12/19 PM: Rain becomes likely into weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 12TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 12TH: 22°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

High pressure moving east off the coast through late day Thursday. Seeing increasing mid and high clouds through the overnight, but staying dry. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 20s.

Watching another low pressure system set to ride along the coast for the start of the weekend. Increasing clouds early Friday with a chance for rain showers by the afternoon with pockets of freezing rain also possible. Highs Friday into the low to mid 40s. Low pressure drawing moisture into the region for the overnight with widespread rain becoming likely. Temperatures staying above freezing overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s, so expecting a cold rain into early Saturday

Rainfall likely into the start of the weekend and may be heavy at times through Saturday. Rainfall throughout the day near 1″, with locally higher amounts also possible. Highs Saturday into the low 40s. Chance for some wet snow to mix in by late day Saturday as temperatures fall near freezing. Wrap-around moisture allowing the chance for showers to continue Sunday. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees with a gusty west wind. Watching another low pressure system set to impact the region early next week. Chance for both rain and snow returns Monday night and continues through Tuesday.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: RAIN LIKELY

LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

