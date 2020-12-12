Forecast Discussion 12/12/2020 AM: Relatively quiet weekend ahead, slight chance for showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 12th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 12th: 22°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

We have a relatively quiet weekend ahead of us, but not completely uneventful. We’re starting off on a cloudy and foggy note with temperatures in the low 30s. By the late morning, the fog should lift but the clouds will remain. Highs today will be above average, in the low-50s, which is cooler than yesterday but still rather warm. There is a slight chance for showers this evening and overnight as lows drop to the low-40s, again, well above average.

Tomorrow, things start picking up a little. A windy Sunday, highs in the mid-40s. We could see wind gusts exceeding 20 miles per hour, sustained wind out of the west 5-15 miles per hour. There is a chance for showers tomorrow afternoon. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-30s while staying mostly cloudy.

The start of the week will be the end of a weak low-pressure system that will be moving through this weekend. Highs in the upper-30s are expected and windy conditions may stick around. There is a chance for some snow showers, but they will be short-lived if they happen. Lows Monday night drop to the low-20s and temperatures will be an issue going forward.

For the rest of the week, we will be lucky to see temperatures above freezing. Wednesday, snow showers are likely.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: WINDY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COLDER

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COLD

HIGH: 29 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter