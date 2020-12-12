Forecast Discussion 12/12/2020 PM: Chance for showers overnight into a breezy Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 13th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 13th: 22°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Highs today were above average, we got into the mid-50s in Elmira. There is a chance for showers this evening and overnight as lows drop to the mid-40s, again, well above average.

Tomorrow, things start picking up a little. A breezy Sunday, highs in the mid-40s. We could see wind gusts exceeding 20 miles per hour, sustained wind out of the west 5-15 miles per hour. There is a chance for showers tomorrow afternoon. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-30s while staying mostly cloudy.

The start of the week will be the end of a weak low-pressure system that will be moving through this weekend. Highs in the upper-30s and low-40s are expected and breezy conditions may stick around. There is a chance for some mixed showers. Lows Monday night drop to the mid-20s and temperatures will be an issue going forward.

For the rest of the week, we will be lucky to see temperatures above freezing. Wednesday, snow showers are likely from another low-pressure system. This one will be passing to our south which means we will be on the cold side of the system, hence the snow likelihood. We will begin discussing accumulations as we get closer to Wednesday and Thursday as things may change between now and then.

SUNDAY: AM SHOWERS. TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COLDER

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: AM SNOW LINGERS. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: CHANCE MIXED LATE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter