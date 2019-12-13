Forecast Discussion 12/13/19 AM: Rainfall moves in Friday afternoon and into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 13TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 13TH: 22°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! A low pressure system is slowly moving into the region today, staying mainly dry through the morning with increasing cloud cover. Temperatures will being to warm as well as winds pick up out of the south. That means high temperatures will climb back into the lower 40s today. As clouds increase, so does our chance for showers. These looks to arrive by mid afternoon, with temperatures slowly warming a few areas of freezing rain are not out of question. As we progress through the night temperatures remain in the upper 30s and low 40s as more moisture moves into the Twin Tiers as low pressure moves towards the northeast. Widespread rain becomes likely into Saturday, with highs on Saturday in the mid to lower 40s, meaning an all rain event, but it will be on the chilly side.

Rainfall may be heavy at times through Saturday with up to an inch of rain with locally higher amounts possible. As we move into late Saturday temperatures will fall closer to freezing, turning rain chances into into some wet snow and a wintry mix in some locations. Highs on Sunday near 40 degrees with gusty winds developing. A few snow showers will linger. Any accumulating snow that occurs late Saturday night will be highly dependent on how quickly temperatures fall.

Early next week we start off mainly dry Monday but cold, highs in the low to mid 30s. A wintry mix event looks to arrive into Tuesday of next week. Behind this system we have below average temperatures with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures will play a big part in the type of precipitation we see, so we will have to monitor this storm closely as Tuesday approaches.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: RAIN LIKELY.

LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE PM SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FEW PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

