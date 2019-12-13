Forecast Discussion 12/13/19 PM: Rain likely into the start of the weekend, then turning to snowfall

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 13TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 13TH: 22°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Watching a low pressure system moving into the region for the start of the weekend. Light showers arriving late day Friday along with foggy conditions. Lows Friday in the mid to upper 30s.

Rainfall likely into the start of the weekend and may be heavy at times through Saturday. Rainfall throughout the day near 1″. Highs Saturday into the low 40s. Chance for some wet snow to mix in by late day Saturday as temperatures fall near freezing with winds turning to out of the northwest. Snowfall accumulation around 1″ for the Twin Tiers, while portions of Steuben and Schuyler counties may see close to 3″ in high elevations.

Wrap-around moisture allowing the chance for showers to continue Sunday. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees with a gusty west wind. Watching another low pressure system set to impact the region early next week. Chance for both rain and snow returns Monday night and continues through Tuesday.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 44

SATURDAY NIGHT: RAIN TURNS TO SNOW

LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

