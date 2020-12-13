Forecast Discussion 12/13/2020 PM: Uncertain weather week ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 14th: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 14th: 21°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

We have an interesting week ahead for the Twin Tiers. As for today, mid-40s for most of the day after some very unusually warm temperatures this morning. IT has been breezy, so it has felt colder for most of the day today. Tonight, things will calm down with a chance for snow showers during the overnight hours, lows right near freezing.

Tomorrow, as a low-pressure system passes to our southeast, snow showers are possible during the morning hours. Not looking at much in terms of accumulations in our area with this system. Highs tomorrow will hit the upper 30s, near average for this time of year. Breezy conditions expected again tomorrow, wind out of the west anywhere from 5-15 miles per hour, some gusts over 20 mph possible. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-20s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday turns colder as the cold front had passed through during the day Monday. Sunshine and clouds expected Tuesday with a cold breeze expected out of the northwest. Highs only in the low-30s expected for Tuesday. Lows Tuesday night will drop to frigid, near 15-degrees.

Things get interesting on Wednesday, and there is still plenty of uncertainty with what will happen. What we are confident on is the timing, after reaching only the upper-20s for highs we should see snow move in during the evening hours and overnight into Thursday. Lows Wednesday night drop to the mid-teens again. Where the center of the low passes will determine how much snow we get in the Twin Tiers. Right now, models are inconsistent with the placement. Higher if it passes to the SE closer to the Twin Tiers, lower if it is farther.

MONDAY: CHANCE OF MORNING SNOW. BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: AM SNOW LINGERS. OTHERWISE CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

