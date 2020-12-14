Forecast Discussion 12/14/20 AM: Winter storm system midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 14th: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 14th: 21°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Waking up this morning we are seeing light snow shower activity across the Twin Tiers. The shower activity we are seeing this morning is associated with a low-pressure system that will be passing to the south of our region. Steadiest showers will occur this morning before slowly tapering off. We will see our winds shift out of the west/north-west late morning and will be sustained from 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. This wind direction will lead to scattered lake effect showers in the form of a rain/snow mix. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Lingering flurries will be possible tonight but the majority of the area will stay dry. Lows will be in the low to mid-20s. Breezy conditions will continue for Tuesday but we will be dry. Highs for Tuesday will hover 30 degrees.

Our attention turns to a coastal storm system that will work into the region Wednesday into Thursday. At this point, models are in agreement that the timing of this system will be Wednesday afternoon through midday Thursday. Along with this system, an area of high-pressure will be situated to the north of the region. This high-pressure system will usher cold air into the region. This cold air will lead to highs in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday. There is still uncertainty with the exact track of this system, but precipitation type will be in the form of snowfall. The amount of snowfall locations will see will be highly dependent on the exact track of this system.

The GFS forecast model has this system passing further south and east from our region which will lead to lighter snowfall. Other models, such as the EURO, have the system further northwest leading to more snowfall for our area. If the track of this system shifts further north or west, it would lead to a heavier amount of snowfall in the Twin Tiers. At this point, the eastern portions of the Southern Tier and the Northern Tier are most likely to see snowfall. Western portions of the viewing area, like Steuben county, could see lower amounts. There will be a sharp cutoff snowfall totals, where exactly this will occur is uncertain at this time. This is something we will continue to monitor closely for the next 24-hours.

High pressure will build in for the end of the week and the start of the upcoming weekend. This will lead to dry conditions along with a mix of sun and clouds. By late Saturday into Sunday, the potential for scattered showers looks to return. Temperatures will be seasonable.

MONDAY: BREEZY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38

MONDAY NIGHT: BREEZY, FLURRIES POSSIBLE, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 24

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY FLURRY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

