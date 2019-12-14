Forecast Discussion 12/14/2019 AM: Rain transitions to snow late day







AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 14TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 14TH: 22°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

A dreary start to the weekend! Currently seeing areas of patchy fog and light showers this morning. Temperatures are not that bad starting out this morning and they will continue to climb into the lower forties. Steadier rain, with pockets of moderate rainfall, works in mid-morning and into the afternoon. A cold front passage during the later portion of the day will usher in colder air into our area. This will allow for a transition to a brief period of wintry mix before it fully switches over into light snow showers.

Rainfall accumulation looks to be on the range of three-quarters of an inch to localized amounts of an inch. Areas that see the higher amounts will be under the pockets of moderate rainfall. Light snow showers will be possible overnight before they become more scattered heading into Sunday. Snowfall accumulation will range from a dusting to two inches in most locations. Higher amounts will be possible across portions of Steuben county and higher elevations. Winds will begin to increase overnight and gusts upwards of 25 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the lower thirties.

Ending the weekend off with windy conditions along with scattered light showers. As we head into the start of the workweek, a low-pressure systems looks to track just to the south of our region. This will once again bring the chance for showers. Light wintry mix will be possible during the later portions of Monday and continue into Tuesday. This could cause hazardous travel during the early morning commute on Tuesday morning.

By midweek the weather looks to calm, as we will be dealing with just some lingering showers. Clouds will decrease slightly for Thursday although we will see the return of windy conditions. Highs during this period will be colder than earlier in the week.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 44

SATURDAY NIGHT: RAIN TURNS TO SNOW, TURNING WINDY

LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUD COVER.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

