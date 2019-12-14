Forecast Discussion 12/14/2019 PM: Light snow showers and turning windy overnight







AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 14TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 14TH: 22°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Light to moderate steady rain that we had seen for a good portion of the day is beginning to switch over to light snow. Light snow will be steady this evening and into the beginning portions of the overnight hours. Snow will taper off by early Sunday morning. Winds on the light side right now but that will be changing. Strong gusty winds will work in tonight with wind gusts upwards of 25+ mph possible. Lows tonight will fall into the low thirties. Snowfall accumulation will be between a dusting and two inches. Portions of Steuben county and higher elevations have the potential to see higher amounts.

As we head into Sunday, any lingering showers will taper off and we will be dealing with some lingering light snow showers during the afternoon hours. Highs will mainly be in the mid to upper thirties. The main threat for the end of the weekend will be strong winds. Sustained winds out of the west will be on the range of 15-20 mph with gusts of 30+ mph possible. Overnight Sunday into Monday high pressure builds leading to drier weather overnight and calming winds.

As we head into the start of the workweek, a low-pressure systems looks to track just to the south of our region. This will once again bring the chance for showers. Light wintry mix will be possible during the later portions of Monday and continue into Tuesday. This could cause hazardous travel during the early morning commute on Tuesday morning.

By midweek the weather looks to calm, as we will be dealing with just some lingering showers. Clouds will decrease slightly for Thursday although we will see the return of windy conditions. Highs during this period will be colder than earlier in the week.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY & COLD.

LOW: 21

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX & SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: WINDY & SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

