Forecast Discussion 12/15/20 AM: Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Wednesday afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 15th: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 15th: 21°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

*Winter Storm Watch issued for Chemung, Tioga (N.Y.), Bradford and Tioga (Pa.) counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning*

Waking up this morning we are seeing some light snow showers thanks to lake effect. Shower activity will begin to taper off, especially by early afternoon. Once showers end we will see mainly dry conditions along with some breaks in cloud cover. Highs today will be slightly colder than average as most will see temperatures close to 30 degrees. Cloud cover will increase tonight ahead of the approaching winter storm. Lows will be in the mid to upper teens.

Our attention turns to the approaching winter storm that will bring us measurable snowfall. A low-pressure system will develop to our southeast and will move northward along the coast. Along with this system, we will have an area of high pressure positioned to our north that will usher cold air into our region. The first half of Wednesday is looking to be dry but we will see cloudy skies. Snow will first arrive in the Northern Tier by mid-afternoon and then will continue to push northward. Once the snow arrives there will be the potential to see it moderate at times, especially in the Northern Tier. Due to the onset timing of snow, the evening commute Wednesday could be messy. The steadiest snowfall will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snow will be moderate to heavy at times with snowfall rates of 2 inches an hour possible. The exact track of this system is key in determining the snow totals across the Twin Tiers. If we see this system push further north and west our snowfall totals will increase. We will also see a heavy band of snow form and push northward. The big question is how far north this band will push as it will lead to a sharp cutoff for snow totals. For estimated snow accumulation at this point areas close to the Finger Lakes, like northern Steuben county, will see the lowest amounts with totals ranging from a trace to 5 inches. Closer to the NY & Pa. border we will have the potential to see 5-7 inches with isolated higher amounts. The highest snowfall is expected to be in the Northern Tier, especially in Bradford county where we could see 7 inches or higher. Regardless, the biggest impact will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning leading to a messy morning commute. Blowing and drifting snow will be a hazard as well due to gusty winds. Snow will linger into the first half of Thursday before tapering off by early afternoon. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be near 30 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper teens.

High pressure will continue to gain control of the region as the low pressure moves off to the east. This will lead to a dry end to the workweek and we will see mostly to partly sunny skies. The first half of the weekend is looking to be mainly dry and clouds will increase. A weak disturbance will move through the region on Sunday leading to the potential of scattered showers. Highs during this period will near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: LINGERING AM FLURRIES, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 32

TUESDAY NIGHT: MID/HIGH CLOUDS THICKEN

LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW ARRIVES EARLY TO MID AFTERNOON, SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY FLURRY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

