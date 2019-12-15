Forecast Discussion 12/15/2019 AM: Gusty winds to end the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 15TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 15TH: 22°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Winds today will be sustained out of the west between 15 & 20 mph, with gusts of 30+ mph possible. Seeing some scattered light showers right now, especially out towards Steuben county. These showers will begin to taper off throughout the day. Temperatures on the warmer side this morning and will hover in the upper thirties for the majority of the day before beginning to drop slightly this evening. High pressure builds in overnight tonight which will bring an end to any shower activity. Winds will also begin to calm during the overnight hours. Lows tonight will be colder than what we saw last night, as temperatures will fall into the low twenties.

A quiet start to Monday and the week before more active weather works in during the evening and into Tuesday. A strong low-pressure system will enter our region late Monday and into Tuesday. We will primarily remain on the colder side of this system, though areas in the northern tier have a chance to see slightly warmer temperatures. During the late afternoon and early evening, this is when we have the potential to see some shower activity work into our area. The majority of the messy weather looks to work in overnight Monday and into Tuesday.

Both the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday look like they will be messy and slick. Light snow will be steady at times during the morning hours on Tuesday. As temperatures rise throughout the day closer and then slightly above freezing, we have the potential to see a switch over to wintry mix and sleet. There is still some uncertainty regarding accumulation totals, so stick with the 18 storm team for continuing coverage.

Behind this system, we will get a blast of arctic air, which will drop temperatures into the twenties for both Wednesday and Thursday. We still keep the chance to see light showers on Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday we begin to dry out, leading to decreasing cloud cover and return of some sunshine for the end of the week. Temperatures will also gradually warm back up.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY & COLD.

LOW: 21

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX & SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: WINDY & SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 28 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

