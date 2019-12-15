Forecast Discussion 12/15/2019 PM: Quiet Monday before snow chances return Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 15TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 15TH: 22°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Light snow showers that we saw throughout the day have begun to taper off. Any lingering showers will diminish as we head into the overnight hours. Winds will begin to calm overnight and will be on the lighter side as we go throughout Monday. High pressure will build in overnight which will provide us with dry conditions and some clearing in clouds. Lows will fall into the low twenties.

Monday will start off on the quiet side, with skies primarily cloudy. As we head towards the later portion of the afternoon hours we will see the chance for some light snow showers to form. Our next weather maker looks to pass just to the south of us overnight Monday and into Tuesday. Due to this, we look to stay on the colder side of this system. What this means is we will see the potential for some light snowfall for the majority of us. Portions of the Northern Tier and areas close to the New York Pennsylvania border have a chance to see a light wintry mix.

There is still some uncertainty regarding accumulation amounts with this storm. If the storm stays on its projected track we have the potential to see 2-4 inches of snow, with localized higher amounts. We will continue to monitor this storm in the next twenty-four hours.

Behind this system, we will get a blast of arctic air, which will drop temperatures into the twenties for both Wednesday and Thursday. We still keep the chance to see light showers on Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday we begin to dry out, leading to decreasing cloud cover and return of some sunshine for the end of the week. Temperatures will also gradually warm back up.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 35

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW. WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: WINDY & SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 23 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: CLOUDY.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter