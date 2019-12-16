Forecast Discussion 12/16/19 AM: Mostly cloudy today with snow chances into Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 21°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Winter Weather Advisories in effect tonight through Tuesday morning for the Twin Tiers.

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! We start off your day today dry and quiet across all of the region. Skies remain mostly cloudy with mainly dry conditions through the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid 30s for afternoon highs. As we progress into tonight, we will see the chance for some light snow to develop as our next storm system rolls in. It looks to pass just towards our south overnight tonight and into Tuesday. We look to stay on the cooler side of this system which means some locations may start as a wintry mix but transition over into some snowfall through Tuesday. This wintry mix looks to be most likely in the Northern Tier very southern portions of the Southern Tier. Overnight lows fall into the 20s.

Uncertainty remains on just exactly where the storm system will pass and that plays a big part in temperatures and expected snowfall accumulations. Right now it looks like a general 2-4″ of snowfall by Tuesday evening with locally higher amounts possible. Highest amounts will be northwestern portions of the Twin Tiers, including Steuben county. As this system moves away we start to dry out into Wednesday but cooler air filters in with snow showers chances. High temperatures on Tuesday in the mid 30s once again.

As we roll into Wednesday and Thursday an Arctic blast rolls in behind this system delivering brutally cold air to the region. Highs on Wednesday near 30 degrees with overnight lows in the single digits. Thursday we track some sunshine and dry conditions but highs stay near 20 degrees with lows in the lower single digits. Cooler air remains into Friday as well before we warm above freezing into the weekend. So make sure to bundle up out there as we move into mid week.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 37

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 27

TUESDAY: WINTRY MIX TO SNOWFALL LIKELY.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: WINDY & SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 8

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 20 LOW: 6

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: SOME SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

