Forecast Discussion 12/16/19 PM: Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 21°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Winter Weather Advisories in effect tonight through Tuesday morning for the Twin Tiers.

Next weather-maker moving into the region Monday night. Increasing clouds with a chance for snow arriving into the Northern Tier around 10 pm, then into the Southern Tier around midnight. Moderate to heavy snow likely by late Monday night into early Tuesday. Warmer air aloft means pockets of freezing rain and sleet may mix in with snowfall late Monday night into early Tuesday. Lows Monday night in the mid to upper 20s.

Moderate to heavy snow continues into Tuesday morning, then watching light to moderate snow into the afternoon. Steady snowfall tapers by late day, but lingering showers still likely into the evening. Average snowfall for the Twin Tiers of 2-5″, but locally higher amounts also possible. Also, expecting a light glazing of ice with any sleet or freezing rain that may occur. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 30s, then lows into the low to mid 20s.

Chance for showers continues Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region during the afternoon. Snow squalls are a possibility with a quick inch of accumulation, gusty winds, and low visibility. Otherwise, the concern turns to the cold. High Wednesday approaching 30 degrees and Wednesday night’s lows into the single digits. Wind chill temperatures below zero at times into early Thursday. Chance for showers lingers through the first half of Thursday before high pressure builds into the region. Highs Thursday near 20 degrees. High pressure holds for Friday helping us to stay dry. Highs into the mid to upper 20s. Most staying dry this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 33

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 6

THURSDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 21 LOW: 7

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

