Forecast Discussion 12/16/20 AM: Winter Storm Warning goes into effect this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16th: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16th: 21°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

*Winter Storm Warning issued for the Twin Tiers from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning*

We are starting off our Wednesday chilly, cloudy, & dry across the Twin Tiers. Changes will be coming as we head towards the afternoon and evening hours. Our first winter storm of the season will move into the region today and tonight, bringing the potential for heavy snowfall. The low-pressure system will develop to our southeast and move north along the coast. Latest-model updates continue to shift the track of this storm further west and north. Due to these latest updates, the Twin Tiers have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning and it will go into effect this afternoon. Timing for the onset of snow is looking to be in the early to mid-afternoon for the Northern Tier. The snow will then push northward into the Southern Tier. Once the steady snow arrives, road conditions will deteriorate rapidly especially in the Northern Tier. High temperatures today will hover around 30 degrees.

The steady widespread snow will continue tonight across the region. Pockets of moderate to heavy snowfall will be possible. The exact track of this system will play a role in how much snow we will see. At this moment, snowfall accumulation has been upped across the area. On uncertainty that we will be monitoring closely tonight will be exactly how far north the heaviest snow band will reach. The highest amount of snow accumulation will be in the Northern Tier and farther south, where areas will likely see 12-18″ of snow into Thursday morning with isolated higher amounts possible into northeast Pa. Closer to the N.Y. and Pa. border, expecting 8-12″ of snow accumulation with isolated higher amounts also possible. The lowest amounts will be in northern Steuben and Schuyler counties, expecting an average of 5-9″ in those areas. The evening commute Wednesday and especially the morning commute Thursday will be difficult to impossible across portions of the area. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens.

The low-pressure system will continue to move off to our northeast Thursday. Linger snow will gradually taper off from west to east by early afternoon. High pressure will build in providing us with dry conditions for the end of the week and the first half of the weekend. By Sunday, a weak disturbance will move through the region leading to scattered showers. The shower potential will continue into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: STEADY SNOW ARRIVES, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 29

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: STEADY SNOW, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES

LOW: 19

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW

HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY FLURRY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

