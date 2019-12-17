Forecast Discussion 12/17/19 AM: Snowfall and a light wintry mix possible today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 20°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Winter Weather Advisories in effect tonight through today for the Twin Tiers.

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Moderate to heavy snowfall sticks with us this morning, so if you are headed out on the roadways make sure to take some extra time as road conditions may be a bit slippery. High temperatures today stay in the mid to lower 30s. Light to moderate snowfall lingers into the afternoon with a wintry mix possible at times in portions of the Northern Tier. Average snowfall amounts when this storm is over range between 2-5″ with locally higher amounts possible. Untreated surfaces may be slick as a light glazing of ice and sleet may occur as temperatures warm slightly later this morning and early afternoon. Overnight tonight, temperatures fall back into the 20s with snow showers lingering.

Snow showers chances return Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Twin Tiers delivering a blast of arctic air for the mid and later parts of the week. Snow squalls are possible through the day, allowing for a quick coating to an inch of snowfall accumulation, gusty winds and low visibility in a short period of time. Highs on Wednesday reach close to 30 degrees, most staying below freezing. Lows fall into the single digits and along with breezy winds, wind chill values will fall into the negatives at times into early Thursday. By the end of the week we begin to dry out and track some sunshine but we remain cold, highs in the 20s Thursday and Friday.

This upcoming weekend looks mainly dry with some sunshine and temperatures in the 30s Saturday, and close to 40 on Sunday. Overnight lows remain in the 20s but we stay slightly above average into early next week with some more sunshine returning.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 34

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 7

THURSDAY: FEW SNOW SHOWERS LINGER. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 20 LOW: 8

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

MONDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

