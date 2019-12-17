Forecast Discussion 12/17/19 PM: Showers likely Wednesday, then getting colder

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 20°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Chance for showers to flurries continues Tuesday evening into the overnight. Snowfall staying light, though. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 20s.

Winds turn west/southwesterly early Wednesday with lake-effect showers possible. Chance for showers increases into midday as a cold front pushes through the region, also turning winds to out of the northwest. Snow squalls are a possibility into the afternoon with a quick inch of accumulation, gusty winds, and low visibility. Otherwise, the concern turns to the cold. High Wednesday approaching 30 degrees. With gusty northwest winds over 25 mph at times, wind chill temperatures Wednesday afternoon into the teens. Wednesday night’s lows into the single digits. Gusty winds continue through Wednesday night, putting wind chill temperatures below zero at times into early Thursday morning.

High pressure building into the region for the end of the workweek helping to dry us out. Still, below average temperatures continue. Highs Thursday near 20 degrees and highs Friday in the mid to upper 20s. Most staying dry this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY. SQUALLS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 28

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 6

THURSDAY:PARTIAL SUNSHINE. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 28 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter