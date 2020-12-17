Forecast Discussion 12/17/20 AM: Lingering snow showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 17th: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 17th: 20°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Steady snow is continuing to end from west to east this morning, but not before it dumped heavy snowfall across the area! The highest snow amounts were in Tioga county in New York & Bradford county in Pennsylvania. Some locations saw close to 3 feet of snow! Luckily, as this storm system continues to quickly move off to the northeast we will see the snow leave with it. Lingering snow showers will still be possible in locations today but the majority of the area is looking to turn dry. Highs today will hover 30 degrees. Clouds will begin to break apart overnight and lows will fall back into the mid to upper teens.

As we head into the end of the week we will turn dry and calm. This weather will continue into the first half of the weekend. A week disturbance looks to move into the region late Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring the return of scattered shower activity to the area! Highs through the weekend will be seasonable. For the first half of the week, we will start Monday off-dry but showers are looking to move in late-day into Tuesday.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SNOW

HIGH: 29 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUN. CHANCE PM FLURRIES

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

