Forecast Discussion 12/18/19 PM: Getting colder for the end of the workweek







AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 18TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 18TH: 20°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Cold front pushing through the region Wednesday keeping us in a lake-effect setup through the overnight. Chance for showers to flurries for the evening and overnight. Otherwise, concern turns to dropping temperatures in the wake of the cold front. Lows Wednesday night into the single digits. Winds out of the northwest 10-20 mph through the overnight, putting wind chill temperatures below zero into early Thursday morning.

Northwest flow continues Thursday while high pressure tries to build in from the south. Besides a few flurries, most of the region stays dry and getting to see partial sunshine. Still, the concern being the cold. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 20s and wind chill temperatures into the teens and single digits for the afternoon. Lows Thursday night near 10 degrees.

High pressure continuing to build into the region for the end of the workweek helping to dry us out. Staying dry and mostly sunny for Friday. Staying dry this weekend and seeing a mix of sun and clouds with high pressure still in control of the region. Highs Saturday and Sunday near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. FEW FLURRIES

HIGH: 22

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





