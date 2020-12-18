Forecast Discussion 12/18/20 AM: Quiet end to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 18th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 18th: 20°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Waking up this morning yes we are seeing snow on the ground but we are seeing it falling this morning like yesterday! If you are heading out early this morning make sure to bundle up as temperatures across the area are in the low to mid-20s. Also, take it on the slow side and yourself plenty of time as we will have the potential to see black ice in locations. An area of high pressure will provide us with a quiet but cold end to the week. High temperatures will hover around 30 degrees. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight into the single digits across the area. The main reason for this breaks in the clouds along with the snowpack on the ground.

The above-mentioned area of high pressure will begin to move off to the east as our next disturbance moves into the region. Cloud cover will continue to thicken on Saturday with stray flurries possible late day. The best chance for scattered shower activity will come Saturday night into Sunday as a weak disturbance passes through the region. Highs this weekend will be near average. Seasonable temperatures will continue into the coming week. Shower chances will return late Monday and continue into Tuesday. We will be monitoring a system that looks to move into the region for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 30

FRIDAY NIGHT: COLD, MID/HIGH CLOUDS THICKEN

LOW: 8

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

