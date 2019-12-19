Forecast Discussion 12/19/19 AM: Frigid temperatures to end the week with some sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 19TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 19TH: 20°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Northwesterly winds continue this morning as high pressure builds in behind a cold front that moved through yesterday. Arctic air funnels in, with temperatures this morning in the single digits and wind chill values in the negatives. Make sure you are bundled up when heading out! A few flurries linger today, with some sunshine through the afternoon. High temperatures today only reach close to 20 degrees with wind chill values all day in the teens and single digits. Lows tonight fall again close to 10 degrees. Luckily we have a long stretch of dry weather with the cold, so no expected snowfall in the forecast into the end of the workweek.

High pressure builds into the region even more as we move into Friday, keeping us dry and actually on the sunny side. Temperatures will warm slightly into Friday back into the upper 20s. Some more sunshine returns for Saturday and Sunday, with a few mid and high level clouds filtering that sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures warm back to average in the mid to upper 30s Saturday and into the lower 40s by Sunday.

Early next week is looking quiet again, no storm systems in store along with above average temperatures. Highs on Monday in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies, helping to melt any of the snow and ice we have left after the weekend. Christmas eve and Christmas day both looking dry with some more cloud cover on Christmas, but temperatures remain the in the lower 40s, above average for this time of year! That forecast could still change so stay tuned for updates.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. FEW FLURRIES.

HIGH: 22

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOW: 10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, DRY.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: DRY WITH SOME SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter