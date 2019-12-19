Forecast Discussion 12/19/19 PM: Slight warming trend into the weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 19TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 19TH: 20°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Northwest flow continues Thursday giving us lake-enhanced clouds for the evening along with some light snow. Drying out for the overnight, though. Lows Thursday night near 10 degrees.

High pressure continuing to build into the region Friday. Staying dry through the day and mostly sunny through the afternoon. Unseasonable cold temperatures as an arctic air mass sits over the region. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 20s, below average for this time of the year. Lows Friday night near 10 degrees.

Ridge of high pressure over the region this weekend will allow for a warming trend. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 30s, then low to mid 40s for Sunday. Dry weather will also continue, but expecting added cloud cover with upper level moisture still present. Staying dry into early next week. Highs early next week into the 40s.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 27

FRIDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 8

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

