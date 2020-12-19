Forecast Discussion 12/19/2020 PM: Returning to average tomorrow, a chance for showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 20th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 20th: 19°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Well, it has been an eventful week in the weather world that lead to a thankfully calm start to the weekend. Brutally cold this morning, temperatures were below zero this morning which is just not fair. Only warmed up to the mid-20s at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport and clouds have increased during the afternoon hours. Tonight, we have chances of snow showers as lows drop to the mid-20s, which by this point is above average for overnight lows.

Tomorrow, chances of snow showers in the morning that may transition to a mix during the midday. Highs in the mid-30s expected, returning to average temperatures after several days of cold. Tomorrow night, lows drop to the upper-20s while cloudy skies remain.

We’ll get back into the short work week with highs into the upper-30s on Monday. Mostly cloudy skies for much of the day that increases during the late hours. Snow is likely Monday night and overnight as lows drop to near freezing. This is the first of two low-pressure systems that are affecting the Twin Tiers on the upcoming Christmas Week. The low-high-low pattern is what we call a wave train.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve and Day, rain/snow showers are likely on Christmas Eve as the second moves in.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SNOW LIKELY LATE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY. MIX OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

