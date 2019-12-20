Forecast Discussion 12/20/19 AM: Sunshine returns today with a weekend warm up in store

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 20TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 20TH: 19°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! High pressure remains in control for the day today which means we are staying dry and mostly sunny through the afternoon. Temperatures remain cold when you are waking up this morning, in the teens and single digits. However, we will warm up slightly more than we did yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 20s. As we move into tonight mostly to partly clear skies stick with us, staying dry with low temperatures falling once again back close to 10 degrees. Make sure you are bundled up when heading out at any point today because wind chills remain in the teens through the afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure over the northeast will allow temperatures to rise as we move into the weekend. Saturday we are closer to average with highs back in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday we are even warmer back in the mid 40s for highs. Both Saturday and Sunday look dry as we track some sunshine as well. Overall a quiet weekend with some sunshine, a great forecast for anyone traveling for holiday plans into Christmas.

Next week looking quiet as well, sunshine Monday and into Tuesday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 40s. Christmas day is trending on the cloudy side, however we stay dry with highs in the low 40s, even into late next week. The possibility of a white Christmas however is looking low. As the snow depth is very low and temperatures above freezing with sunshine will quickly melt off any that we do have into the weekend and early next week.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 27

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLEAR.

LOW: 9

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STAYING DRY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

