Forecast Discussion 12/20/19 PM: Warming trend for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 20TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 20TH: 19°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

High pressure shifts east late day Friday and a weak disturbance moving into the region brings increasing mid and high level clouds for the overnight. Still, we stay dry and also cold. Lows Friday night near 10 degrees.

Weak disturbances passes through the first half of Saturday with high pressure again taking hold. Decreasing clouds into the evening, turning mostly clear for the overnight. This ridge of high pressure allowing for a warming trend to take place. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 30s, closer to average for this time of the year. Lows Saturday night near 20 degrees under mostly clear skies.

High pressure the main weather-maker into early next week. Sunshine continues for Sunday and Monday along with above average temperatures. Highs both Sunday and Monday into the 40s. Seeing more cloud cover into Christmas. Staying dry, good news for any who have holiday travel plans.

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 35

SATURDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 17

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

