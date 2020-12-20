Forecast Discussion 12/20/20 AM: Light snow Sunday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 20th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 20th: 19°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Sunday morning we are seeing some light snow moving across the region. While much warmer than Saturday, air and road temperatures are still below freezing so flakes are sticking to all surfaces. Expect a coating of snow as this system moves through. The chance of snow showers remains throughout the day, otherwise cloudy skies with temperatures making it to the mid 30s.

We’ll get back into the short work week with highs into the upper-30s on Monday. Mostly cloudy skies for much of the day that increases during the late hours. Snow is likely Monday night and overnight as lows drop to near freezing. This is the first of two low-pressure systems that are affecting the Twin Tiers on the upcoming Christmas Week. The low-high-low pattern is what we call a wave train.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve and Day, rain/snow showers are likely on Christmas Eve as the second moves in.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SNOW LIKELY LATE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

