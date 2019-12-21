Forecast Discussion 12/21/19 AM: Staying dry, warming weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 21ST: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 21ST: 19°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

After a week of unsettled weather, snowing off and on, and frigid temperatures, it seems that mother nature has decided to take the week of Christmas off. High pressure is moving in this weekend, allowing a warming trend to start, leading into a week of quiet weather that we have not seen for a good while. Highs today aren’t very impressive, staying in the mid-30s. Mid-to-high level clouds will be the main story today, not a big deal, we will stay dry. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper teens while clouds will start to dissipate.

Tomorrow temperatures warm to well above average. Sunny skies will dominate the area with highs in the upper 40s. High pressure will once again keep us dry. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the lower 30s.

Monday is very similar with sunny skies expected. Highs will be pushing the 50-degree mark and beginning a week of very quiet weather. Lows Monday evening will drop to the lower 30s.

Christmas Eve and Day have very similar forecasts. Highs in the lower 40s. Clouds increase Tuesday, but we will stay dry. Some clouds overnight into Christmas will be present, no flight delays for Santa he has Rudolph and can fly above the clouds. Lows in the upper 20s Christmas Eve. Mostly cloudy on Christmas Day with lows in the very low 30s.

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 34

SATURDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS.

LOW: 18

SUNDAY: SUNNY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

