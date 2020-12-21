Forecast Discussion 12/21/20 AM: Quiet start to the Holiday week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 21st: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 21st: 19°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

It is a calm and quiet start to the day across the area; luckily this will continue into the afternoon! Most locations are waking up to patchy fog leading to low visibility; make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be! We will see breaks in clouds leading to peeks of sunshine for the first half of the day. As a weak disturbance approaches the region we will see clouds thicken. Temperatures will be seasonable as highs rise into the mid to upper 30s; some locations flirting with 40 degrees. We begin to see scattered snow showers move in this evening into tonight. Lows will near 30 degrees.

Behind this weak disturbance, we will see colder air ushered into the region. Winds will turn breezy out of the northwest ushering cold air over Lake Erie & Ontario. Lake effect showers will be possible for your Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. An area of high pressure will build into the region late Tuesday bringing an end to shower activity. Lows Tuesday night will be in the low 20s. Quiet weather will continue through midweek but we will continue to see breezy conditions. Mid and high-level clouds will thicken Wednesday ahead of our next storm system that arrives for late week. Highs Wednesday will hover 40 degrees.

Attention turns to a storm system that will move into the region for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. At this vantage point, an abundance of moisture will be ushered into the region. Thanks to our area being in the warm sector, highs Thursday will reach near 50 degrees. The GFS has the steady rain arriving early Thursday morning, with heavy rain possible at times. The EURO model also has steady rain arriving Thursday morning. Models begin to differ with the arrival time of a strong cold front that would lead to the transition from steady rain to light snow. The GFS has the cold front passage by mid to late afternoon, while the EURO has it occurring Thursday night. We will be monitoring this system closely in the next few days as there could be the potential for flooding in locations due to snowmelt and runoff. On top of this, there will also be the potential for travel impacts as we see the transition over to light snow.

Light snow showers are looking to linger as we head into Christmas day before they start to taper off by the afternoon. We will also see colder temperatures as highs will reach into the mid to upper 20s. At this vantage point, the upcoming weekend is looking to be on the calm and dry side. A weak disturbance on Saturday will bring the potential for a stray shower, but the majority of the area will remain dry. Clouds will begin to increase on Sunday and highs will be in the low 30s.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY EARLY, CLOUDS THICKEN

HIGH: 39

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 31

TUESDAY: LINGERING LAKE EFFECT, BREEZY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MID/HIGH CLOUDS THICKEN

HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, STEADY RAIN

HIGH: 49 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: BREEZY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWER, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter