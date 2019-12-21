Forecast Discussion 12/21/2019 PM: Warmer temperatures and sun to end the weekend!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 22ND: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 22ND: 19°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Another bitterly cold start to our day, but temperatures were able to make it into the lower thirties. We saw some high to mid-level clouds through the majority of the day. Luckily any leftover cloud cover will decrease this evening, leaving us under mainly clear skies. Lows tonight will fall into the low and mid-teens.

High pressure will enter our region which will provide us with quiet weather for the end of the weekend and into the week. We will all see plenty off sunshine both Sunday and Monday. Along with these temperatures will be well above average. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper forties and by Monday we will hover around fifty.

Travel for both Christmas Eve and Christmas is looking very nice! Temperatures will be on the warmer side and the weather will be quiet. Clouds will begin to increase late Tuesday, which will lead to mostly cloudy skies for Christmas.

By the end of the week, we will see the return of cloudy conditions and the chance to see some light showers. These showers look to arrive Friday and into Saturday as well.

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 46

SUNDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 38

