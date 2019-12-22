Forecast Discussion 12/22/19 AM: Sunshine for Sunday, warmer on Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 22ND: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 22ND: 19°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

The first day of Winter has arrived and we are going to finish off the weekend in the middle of a warming trend that is much deserved. However, first, we have to get through another bitter cold start to our day with temperatures this morning in the low teens. Warming significantly compared to the morning though, with high temperatures pushing the upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine will bring a lot of light to the end of the weekend. Tonight, no cloud cover will allow temperatures to get cold, but not as cold as recent, lows in the mid-20s.

Tomorrow, the warming continues in a big way! Continued sunshine with highs in the lower 50s expected, yes you read that right! A fantastic way to start the shorter workweek ahead of Christmas. Lows tomorrow night will only drop to the lower 30s, due to cloud cover moving in and trapping the heat.

Christmas Eve and Christmas day are similar in warmth and sky conditions. Highs in the mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies expected. Santa will have no trouble on Christmas Eve delivering those presents. Low temperatures on the 24th will drop to the upper 20s. As for the 25th, lows in the lower 30s.

The rest of the week isn’t as nice, though it is still not as bad as the week prior. Some shower chances move in Thursday evening and Friday morning with highs in the mid-40s. Saturday sees showers possible as well with highs in the mid-40s.

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 46

SUNDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: 25

MONDAY: SUNNY. WARMER

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

