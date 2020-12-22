Forecast Discussion 12/22/20 AM: Lingering showers today, steady rain Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 22 nd: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 22 nd: 19°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

This morning we are waking up to light snow showers along with freezing fog. If you are heading out the door early, give yourself plenty of time to get to where your need to be as roads will be slick. As an area of low pressure moves off to the east, we will be left will just lingering showers. These showers could transition to a rain/snow mix as our temperatures rise towards 40 degrees. Winds will be breezy today, out of the northwest from 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. A weak area of high pressure will begin to build in tonight leading to breaks in cloud cover. Lows near 20 degrees.

High pressure will keep our area dry for Wednesday and we will be able to enjoy some sunshine. As our winds shift out of the south we will see warm & moist air ushered into the region ahead of our next weather system. Thanks to the increase in low-level moisture, we will see clouds increase. Highs will near 40 degrees. Cloud cover will fully thicken Wednesday with isolated showers possible by daybreak Thursday. Lows will be in the mid-30s but then increase after midnight.

Our attention will be on a low-pressure system that will pass through the Great Lakes Thursday into Friday. This system will lead to a strong cold front passage, that will usher cold air into the region. Ahead of this frontal passage, the Twin Tiers will see highs close to 50 degrees thanks to a strong southerly breeze. This wind direction will also usher an abundance of moisture into the atmosphere. Light rain showers will move into the Twin Tiers Thursday morning, then turning steady by the afternoon. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times, especially late afternoon and evening. With the combination of the heavy rain potential and snowmelt, we are monitoring the potential for flooding in locations. Locations that would be most susceptible to flooding would be poor drainage areas and small creeks and streams.

A strong cold front will move through the region overnight Thursday leading to cold air being ushered into the region. We will begin to see a transition from rain to snow showers late Thursday night. The main concern this period will be the potential for flash freezing as temperatures will rapidly drop near the mid-20s. Steady light snow will linger for Christmas morning; if you have to be on the road early allow yourself plenty of time as roads will be slick. Snow showers will slowly taper off by the afternoon. At this vantage point, minor snow accumulation is possible, especially in western portions of the viewing area. Highs Friday will be towards the mid-20s with lows in the teens. The weekend is looking to be mainly dry, besides stray showers on Saturday. Highs are looking to be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39

TUESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING FLURRIES, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MID/HIGH CLOUDS THICKEN

HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, STEADY RAIN, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 50 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: BREEZY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWER, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

