Forecast Discussion 12/23/19 AM: A sunny and warm start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 23RD: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 23RD: 18°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! A gorgeous day on tap for the start of the week with dry conditions this morning and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Sunshine will dominate today with a few clouds in the afternoon, staying on the dry side. Temperatures really begin to warm up ahead of a cold front that will move through tonight. Highs this afternoon reach in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Perfect weather if you are traveling across the Northeast for any holiday plans. We stay dry into tonight with lows falling close to 30 degrees. Some cloud cover will increase tonight as a cold front pushes through, but we should stay dry.

Christmas Eve and Christmas day looking dry as well, but with some more cloud cover and temperatures that are slightly cooler. Christmas Eve highs should be near 40 degrees with partly sunny skies, primarily in the afternoon. Christmas day a mixture of sunshine and clouds, with warmer temperatures, highs reach into the mid 40s. Overall a gorgeous stretch of weather for the end of December. Clouds then start to increase late Christmas night, with a few isolated showers possible.

Thursday and Friday looking mainly dry as well with highs in the mid to lower 40s. This upcoming weekend starts off cloudy with temperatures remaining in the 40s, but showers and rainfall chances increase late Saturday night and into Sunday. Depending on temperatures entering the weekend, will depend if this is all rainfall. This is something we will fine tune as we get close, enjoy the sunshine and beautiful weather while we have it!

MONDAY: SUNNY AND WARM.

HIGH: 51

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE. STAYING DRY.

LOW: 29

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW LATE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MAINLY DRY, CLOUDY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter