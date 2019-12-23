Forecast Discussion 12/23/19 PM: Beautiful start to the week, Mild Holidays

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 24TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 24TH: 19°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

What a beautiful way to start the week of Christmas! Highs well into the 50s today with plenty of sunshine. It was nice to go outside and not have the breath sucked out of you. The dry stretch will continue into tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow is mild, not as warm as today. Highs in the lower 0s with sunshine and clouds. Similar to today, just with a few more clouds. A good stretch to get your car washed, and maybe rewashed. Lows for Christmas Eve drop into the upper 20s again, I’m sure that’s nothing major for the Big Man so he can deliver presents to our area without any delays.

Christmas Day warms up slightly with highs into the upper 40s. The dry stretch continues with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be a little warmer compared to Monday and Tuesday, into the upper 30s.

All the quiet weather comes to an end, but it’s not like we’re going deep into anything. Some shower chances move into the area Thursday afternoon. Staying mild with highs in the lower 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Lows Thursday evening will drop to the mid-30s. Our next real weather system moved in this weekend with plenty of chances for rain Saturday evening through Monday.

TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 42

TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE) NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASING

LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

