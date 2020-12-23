Forecast Discussion 12/23/20 AM: Flood Watch goes into effect Thursday afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 22nd: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 22nd: 19°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

*Areal Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers Thursday afternoon until noon Christmas Day.*

Area of high pressure will be in control of the region today, leading to calm and dry conditions. We will be able to see breaks in clouds for the first half of the day, but then they will thicken by the afternoon. A southerly wind sustained at 5-15 mph, with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible, will usher warm and moist air into the atmosphere. Highs today will be near 40. Clouds continue to increase tonight with an isolated shower possible late. Lows near the mid-thirties, then increasing by sunrise.

Continuing to monitor the frontal system that will bring the threat of heavy rain and flooding across the area. Winds will increase on Thursday sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 35 mph or higher possible. Light rain showers will bring to move in Thursday morning, then rain turns steady by midday. Rain will intensify throughout the afternoon, leading to steady moderate to heavy rain late afternoon and overnight. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-2.5″ with isolated higher amounts possible. The isolated higher amounts will be associated with heavy rain bands that set up. The heavy rain combined with the melting snow will lead to a flood threat across the Twin Tiers. An Areal Flood Watch goes into effect at noon Thursday and continues through noon Friday. The main concerns will be in urban, low-lying, and poor drainage areas. River flooding will also be possible as rivers are expected to rise. Highs for Thursday will be into the upper 40s to low 50s, which will support snowmelt.

As we head into the overnight hours, mild temperatures will continue supporting the continuation of steady rain. At this point, the cold front is looking to occur by the predawn hours on Christmas Day. Cold air will be ushered in behind this frontal passage leading to the transition from rain to snow showers; occuring from west to east. Minor snow accumulation will be possible with the greatest chance being into western portions of Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties, where 2-4 inches could occur; the remainder of the Twin Tiers could see a trace- 2″. The greatest concern behind this frontal passage will be the potential for a flash freeze. Temperatures are expected to rapidly fall below freezing leading to wet roads to freeze fast. This will impact your commute Thursday night and Friday morning with the untreated surfaces becoming icy. Highs Friday will be in the low 30s and lows into the low to mid-20s.

As we head into the upcoming weekend, at this vantage point, we will be seeing mainly dry conditions. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday thanks to lingering lake effect showers. We will also see a mix of sun and clouds along with seasonable temperatures. A chance for shower activity looks to return early next week.

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MID/HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER LATE

LOW: 34

THURSDAY: WINDY, STEADY RAIN ARRIVES, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: BREEZY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWER, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

