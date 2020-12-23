Forecast Discussion 12/23/2020 PM: Wet Christmas Eve ahead, Flood Watch Issued

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 24th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 24th: 19°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

*Areal Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers Thursday afternoon until noon Christmas Day.*

Can we have a quiet week please without any significant weather happening? Mother nature cares not for our feeble human holidays as there is a strong low-pressure system on the way that will bring a lot of rain to the Twin Tiers. I’ll touch on that momentarily, as for today we have seen filtered sunshine with highs in the very low-40s. Things are starting to get sloppy with the continued snowmelt. Tonight, lows will briefly drop to the mid-30s and start rising as clouds increase, there is a chance for isolated showers overnight.

Tomorrow a low-pressure system is on the way driving multiple fronts. First, the warm front will warm the Twin Tiers to abnormally high temperatures for this time of year. We are looking at the possibility of the low-50s for highs. Rain will go ahead of the cold front and it will be a lot of rain, moderate to heavy at times. For this reason, an Areal Flood Watch has been issued for all of the Twin Tiers, which you can read more about following the link above, it lasts until midday Friday. Wind speeds out of the south anywhere from 5-15 miles per hour are likely with gusts possibly exceeding 20 mph. When the cold front passes late tomorrow evening, lows will crash into the low-30s and a changeover to frozen precipitation will occur during the overnight hours.

Your Christmas forecast does look white, even though with the snow still on the ground it would likely be white anyway. A chance for snow showers exists with highs in the low-30s. The evening of Christmas sees temperatures drop into the mid-teens so slick areas on the roadways will be a concern.

The weekend starts off with temperatures just below average for highs on Saturday.

CHRISTMAS EVE: WINDY, STEADY RAIN ARRIVES, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

CHRISTMAS: BREEZY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

