Forecast Discussion 12/24/19 PM: Sunny and warmer Christmas, rain on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 25TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 25TH: 18°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

The dry and warmer weather continues into this Christmas Eve, not quite as warm as yesterday, but still well above average. Plenty of sunshine today as well. We’ll drop to the mid-20s for lows tonight with mostly clear skies. Many of the roads are dry but some still may have some snow-melt on them that may refreeze overnight.

Tomorrow is Christmas, it’s practically here! However, the weather isn’t going to be a Grinch. Flirting with the 50s with highs in the very upper 40s expected. Sunshine and clouds, it will be a beautiful day for Christmas, well above average for temperatures on both the high and low side. Speaking of lows, lows tomorrow night will drop to the lower 30s as clouds will increase in the overnight hours.

Thursday sees mostly cloudy skies with rain chances in the afternoon. This isn’t a major weather system, a short wave moving through brings these rain chances along with a weak cold front. Temperatures Thursday will rise into the mid-40s. Lows that night will drop to the upper 30s, cloud cover trapping a lot of the heat.

Friday through Monday is a bit of a weather roller coaster. Chances of showers remain on Friday but a break comes Saturday. The next weather system rolls in Sunday and Monday with a strong low-pressure system and cold front. Shower chances throughout the day Sunday with AM chances on Monday. A colder forecast for Tuesday.

CHRISTMAS: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 48

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY & COLDER

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter