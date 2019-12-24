Forecast Discussion 12/24/2019 AM: Mild temperatures and sunshine for Christmas!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 24TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 24TH: 18°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Merry Christmas Eve! Starting our day off with some cloud cover and even areas of patchy fog. As we head throughout the day we will gradually clear out that cloud cover which means the return of partial sunshine for the afternoon! Highs today will be slightly above average, with temperatures reaching the lower forties. You and Santa won’t have to worry about the weather when traveling for the Holiday! We will remain on the dry side overnight, with lows falling into the lower twenties.

Christmas Day will be sunny and warm, as temperatures will be well above average! Highs will warm close to fifty degrees. If you are doing any Holiday traveling the weather is looking to cooperate. We will remain on the dry side through Thursday before cloud cover increases late day and shower chances return.

As we head towards the end of the week, this is when we increase chances for showers. Light showers look to work in by late Thursday night and into portions of Friday. The first portion of the weekend looks to start off on the dry side, but showers look to return by Sunday and Monday!

TUESDAY: CLOUDS GRADUALLY CLEAR.

HIGH: 44

CHRISTMAS EVE: PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 24

CHRISTMAS: MOSTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS LATE DAY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

