Forecast Discussion 12/24/2020 PM: Steady moderate to heavy rainfall leading into Christmas

*Areal Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers Thursday afternoon until noon Christmas Day.*

*Flood Warning issued for portions of the Twin Tiers along the Susquehanna River.*

*A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Steuben County.*

T’was the night before Christmas and we have continued heavy rain in the area. This low-pressure system is moving well north of us, leaving us on the warm side until the cold front arrives. I’ll discuss what happens with that momentarily. An areal flood watch is still in effect for the entire area and will remain until noon tomorrow. We expected the heavy rain to continue well into the night hours. Some portions of the Twin Tiers along the Susquehanna River are seeing Flood Warnings issued. These flood alerts are due to the combination of two things: the consistent rainfall, and the snowpack that is melting. Some parts of the Twin Tiers are expected to see over 3 inches of rainfall, and that is where those warnings have been issued, parts of Bradford County and into Tioga County (N.Y.). Large portions of the area will likely see at least 2 inches, including Chemung, Steuben, and Tioga (Pa.) Counties. Slightly lower amounts of rainfall are expected to the west of the viewing area, as they will see a transition earlier. Tonight, lows will drop to the low-30s with the south wind turning west overnight.

During the early morning hours of Christmas Day, that is when we are expecting the cold front to pass, the predawn hours. Snow accumulation will not be a big deal for most of the viewing area, a trace to 2 inches through the majority of Tioga (Pa. and N.Y.), Chemung, Schuyler, and Tompkins Counties. Parts of Steuben County, specifically more central and western parts of it may see slightly more. Since this low is passing more northwest of our area, Western New York is getting some of the snow they missed out on last week. Scattered snow showers are expected with highs right near freezing, it will be breezy as well. Tomorrow night, snow showers taper off with lows in the mid-teens, getting cold again.

Going into the weekend, things calm down a bit, but it will stay cold for the first half. Highs on Saturday only expected to reach the mid-20s with a slight chance of snow. Mainly cloudy on Saturday with decreasing clouds into the evening as lows drop to the mid-teens again.

FRIDAY: BREEZY. EARLY RAIN CHANGE TO SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNT. CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CLOUDS THICKEN

HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

