Forecast Discussion 12/25/19 PM: Rain is on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 26TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 26TH: 18°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from me to you!

Today was a beautiful day to celebrate Christmas with the family. A cold start, but we’re all inside anyway. Warm temperatures, compared to average today with highs flirting with the 50-degree mark. We checked off another day of staying dry, unfortunately, that will end soon. Tonight temperatures will drop to the mid-upper 20s as clouds increase into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy conditions will be dominant, though we will stay rather mild. Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s for highs. Rain chances will move into the area late in the day and will continue into the next day. Tomorrow night, low temperatures will drop to the mid-30s.

Friday the shower chances will continue into the morning with cloudy skies staying in the region. Highs Friday will climb into the mid-upper 40s. Getting into the later parts of the day, rain chances should move out. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s for lows Friday night.

Our next weather system is on the way, showers likely on Sunday and for parts of Monday. New Year’s Eve and Day are looking dry for now!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY.

HIGH: 45

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SHOWER CHANCES

LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

NEW YEARS EVE: CLOUDY, CHANCE AM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

NEW YEARS DAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, DRY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

