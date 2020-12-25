Forecast Discussion 12/25/20 AM: Potential for flooding continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 25th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 25th: 19°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Steady rain that impacted the Twin Tiers overnight has moved off to our east and northeast. The cold front has passed through portions of the area already this morning leading to our temperatures falling. Multiple weather alerts remain in effect for the area for the remainder of your Christmas Day and even into the weekend. Highs today will be into the low 30s, but gradually fall towards 30 degrees by this evening. Scattered snow showers will still be possible for the Twin Tiers, especially for this afternoon. These will be scattered in nature so not all of us will see this. The flooding threat will continue along the Susquehanna River today and into the weekend. Shower activity lingers tonight with lows in the mid to upper teens.

An area of high pressure is looking to keep the Twin Tiers dry this upcoming weekend. Clouds are looking to continue though breaks of it will lead to some sunshine especially Sunday. Highs for Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s & Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Shower chances are looking to return for early next week but temperatures will be on the mild side!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

LOW: 16

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWER, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter