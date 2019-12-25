Forecast Discussion 12/25/2019 AM: Quiet weather for Christmas!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 25TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 25TH: 18°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your family! After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will gradually rise into the mid and upper forties. Some locations even have the potential to reach fifty degrees. Quiet weather will continue for today and even into portions of Thursday as well! If you are traveling around the Twin Tiers today the weather will cooperate as we will see mainly sunny skies this afternoon, with just some passing high top clouds.

Going into the overnight hour’s cloud cover will begin to increase and temperatures will be on the chilly side with lows in the upper twenties. Cloud cover will stay with us through the end of the week. During the overnight hours Thursday and into Friday a weak system will pass to our north bringing the chance of light showers.

Heading into the weekend, the weather looks to start off on the quiet side before rain returns on Sunday. Temperatures will be on the mild side throughout the weekend. Once the next weather maker passes by temperatures will gradually begin to cool down heading into the beginning of next week.

CHRISTMAS: MOSTLY SUNNY & WARM.

HIGH: 48

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUD COVER INCREASES.

LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter