Forecast Discussion 12/25/2020 PM: Breezy but quiet end to an eventful week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 26th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 26th: 19°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Merry Christmas Twin Tiers if you choose to celebrate, if you don’t, happy Friday! It is a win-win. Cloudy on Christmas and you can suppose it was a white Christmas despite this snow being leftover from last week. Temperatures have stayed around freezing, allowing for some snow showers earlier in the day. Tonight, we will turn cold again with a chance for some snow, lows in the upper teens. It will likely be breezy so it will feel colder.

Starting off the weekend with some snow chances early in the morning that will taper off by late morning. Expecting some clouds to decrease for a partly sunny sky. Highs in the upper-20s tomorrow. Breezy conditions once again with west wind 5-15 miles per hour, other than that it will be thankfully quiet. Tomorrow night, temperatures will drop again to the upper-teens and the breeziness may stick around.

Warming up a bit too closely to average on Sunday with highs in the mid-30s. Partly sunny skies expected on Sunday with slightly less breezy conditions, so it will likely still feel a little colder. Clouds increase by the evening and there is a chance for snow showers overnight. Lows will be warmer, upper-20s for highs.

SATURDAY: EARLY MORNING SNOW. CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SNOW OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

MONDAY: SNOW TO RAIN CHANCE

HIGH: 44 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

NEW YEAR’S DAY: SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter