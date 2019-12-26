Forecast Discussion 12/26/19 AM: Mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures remaining

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 26TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 26TH: 18°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! We have had a gorgeous stretch of weather through the past few days, and that looks to continue for the most part into your Thursday. We look to remain mostly cloudy today with temperatures still on the mild side, highs in the mid 40s for most everyone. A few showers look to arrive tonight as a warm front pushes to our north. This will usher in warmer air for Friday and into your weekend. Temperatures tonight fall into the mid 30s with shower chances increasing past the 9 pm hour tonight. If you are heading out, maybe just keep that umbrella in the back seat, this does not look to be a washout however.

Friday showers linger through the afternoon with highs near 50 degrees. Things begin to dry out into Saturday with temperatures remaining in the mid 40s along with partly sunny skies. Sunday rainfall becomes likely, especially towards the afternoon hours. Highs will be warm once again, near 50 degrees into Monday with mostly cloudy skies and rain and snow showers chances into early next week.

The forecast for New Years Eve currently looks on the dry side, a few sprinkles or flurries are possible on Tuesday and may linger into New Years Day but it does not look to impact travel and temperatures will still be close to 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS.

LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, DRY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 43

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE FEW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

