Forecast Discussion 12/26/20 AM: Breezy and cold for our Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 26th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 26th: 18°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

It is a much colder start to our Saturday than our Christmas morning. temperatures running in the lower twenties to upper teens for most of us. Light lake effect snow showers streaming through early, dropping a dusting of snow. Breezy conditions making it feel like the single digits for many locations this morning. Saturday we head for the mid 20s with mostly cloudy conditions. Saturday night will be another cold one with temperatures down into the teens with mostly cloudy skies.

Warming up a bit too closely to average on Sunday with highs in the mid-30s. Partly sunny skies expected on Sunday with slightly less breezy conditions, so it will likely still feel a little colder. Clouds increase by the evening and there is a chance for snow showers overnight. Lows will be warmer, upper-20s for highs.

SATURDAY: EARLY MORNING SNOW. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SNOW OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

MONDAY: SNOW TO RAIN CHANCE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

NEW YEAR’S DAY: SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

