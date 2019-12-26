Forecast Discussion 12/26/2019 PM: Scattered showers possible Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 27TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 27TH: 18°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Mostly cloudy conditions for us today, with peeks of sun throughout the afternoon. Cloudy conditions will continue overnight with isolated showers possible by early Friday morning. Temperatures tonight will remain pretty constant thanks to the cloud cover we are seeing and a light breeze out of the south. Temperatures will be in the upper forties. A chance for scattered light showers will continue into Friday. Along with the showers we will see above-average temperatures, highs will hover fifty.

High pressure that builds in behind the cold front passage Friday will usher drier air into our region. This will allow cloud cover to gradually clear during the overnight hours Friday. Clouds will continue to decrease during the morning hours with most seeing partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler due to that cold front passage, but highs will be in the mid-forties.

Our next weather maker looks to pass through our area Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures these days will be well above average with highs into the low fifties. Steady rain will begin on Sunday afternoon for most locations. We have a chance to see it lighten during the overnight hours Sunday. Shower chances will continue for the start of the week. For Tuesday through Thursday temperatures will be cooler with highs hovering around forty degrees. Along with this, we will see some drier weather before clouds increase at the end of the week.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, GRADUAL CLEARING

LOW: 32

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN

HIGH: 50 LOW: 43

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS LINGER

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter