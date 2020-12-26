Forecast Discussion 12/26/2020 PM: Mostly sunny Sunday, rain chances return to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 27th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 27th: 17°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

A cold day for the first half of your weekend with the temperatures barely getting into the mid-20s. Not that the measured temperature mattered because the wind chill has not escaped the teens, for the most part, today and will get worse tonight. We will stay mainly cloudy with lows overnight dropping to the upper teens, wind chills will likely feel like the single digits.

Turning mostly sunny tomorrow with temperatures closer to average, highs in the mid-upper 30s. Saturday and Sunday are where some weak ridging gets to set up in the upper levels of the atmosphere. We should see some sunshine tomorrow and the wind will calm down a bit. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-30s as clouds increase late.

Another wave is on the way to start the week with chances for mixed showers on Monday. They will likely start as wet snow, turning to rain by midday as temperatures approach the low-40s for highs. The cold front moves through works its magic and drops the temperatures to the upper teens Monday night. It may take a while to get there depending on the speed of the front.

Tuesday and Wednesday are another couple of days of ridging before the next low-pressure system moves in for Thursday and Friday. I have some concerns about this system. The placement of the surface low will be important and it seems to want to pass just over the Twin Tiers. Compared to the Christmas Eve storm, which passed to the northwest, and the snowstorm low which passed to the southeast. It is early to discuss too many details right now, just know that we are keeping an eye on it.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 420LOW: 19

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY. CHANGE TO FROZEN PRECIP LATE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

NEW YEAR’S DAY: RAIN, FREEZING RAIN, SNOW CHANCE. COLDER

HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW AM. TURNING PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

