Forecast Discussion 12/27/19 AM: Few rain showers with warm temperatures today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 27TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 27TH: 17°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Mostly cloudy today with rain showers possible through this morning and early afternoon. Temperatures remain warmer than average as a warm front pushes through, with highs this afternoon reaching close to 50 degrees. A cold front will pass later today bringing slightly cooler temperatures, but still above average into the weekend. Behind this front we will start to dry out into Saturday as high pressure builds in. Tonight we remain mostly cloudy with lows near 30 degrees. Cloud cover will slowly clear as we approach tomorrow morning.

Saturday we track partly sunny skies along with dry conditions. Highs will be slightly cooler but still topping off in the mid 40s. Clouds being to increase late Saturday ahead of our next low pressure system. This will bring our next rain chance into Sunday. Sunday looks to start off dry, but by the afternoon rain showers develop. Highs warm into the mid to upper 40s Sunday afternoon. Rainfall could be steady at times through late afternoon and evening. Overnight it looks to lighten up a bit with showers lingering into Monday as warmer air filters in. Monday highs will top off in the low 50s with rain showers lingering through most of the morning.

Early next week looks on the quiet side but still track shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs reach close to 40 degrees Tuesday through Thursday as a cold front draws in some cooler conditions, but still remaining a bit above where we should be heading into January.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CLOUDS DECREASE SLOWLY.

LOW: 30

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE PM RAIN.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, FEW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY, CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter