Forecast Discussion 12/27/19 PM: Above average temps continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 27TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 27TH: 17°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Weak cold front moving through the region Friday bringing some light showers/sprinkles into the early evening. Otherwise, mainly dry through the overnight as the cold front continues to push east out of the region. Still, some low level moisture in place allowing for lingering cloud cover through the overnight. Lows Friday night near 30 degrees.

High pressure building into the region leads to decreasing clouds through Saturday. We stay dry and unseasonably warm with highs into the low to mid 40s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy Saturday night. Lows into the 20s.

High pressure pushes out of the region through early Sunday and our next frontal system approaches from the west. Increasing clouds into Sunday afternoon and chance for rain increases into the evening and overnight. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 40s. Rain becomes likely into Sunday night with a warm front pushing into the region. Lows Sunday near 40 degrees. Rain continues into early next week. Models showing an average of near 1″ of rainfall from Sunday through Monday. Highs Monday into the 50s, well above average for this time of the year. Chance for showers continues through midweek with slightly cooler air also working into the region.

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 45

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 25

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY RAIN

HIGH: 45 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

