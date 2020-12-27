Forecast Discussion 12/27/2020 PM: Increasing clouds tonight, mixed showers return tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 28th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 28th: 17°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:43 PM

An average day to finish off your weekend with highs right near that 34-degree number. Some sunshine finally made a very welcome appearance for the first time in what feels like forever. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds with lows in the upper-20s, which is well above average for lows this time of year, there is a tiny chance for a shower late.

Tomorrow, temperatures will warm up to the low-40s but with the slightly warmer temperatures, comes wet conditions. A chance for mixed showers moves in to start the week and they may start as snow during the morning. It will be windy tomorrow, out of the south 5-15 miles per hour. Gusts over 20 mph are possible. A cold front moves through and drops the temperatures back closer to average with lows in the low-20s with mainly cloudy skies overnight.

Tuesday sees a chance for some scattered snow showers, accumulation will be a non-issue. It will be a cold one with highs in the upper-20s, the breezy conditions will be sticking around on Tuesday so it will likely feel colder than the measured temps. Lows Tuesday night will drop to the low teens, wind chills may be in the single digits.

We are keeping an eye on a system that will move in New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Highs on both days will likely hit the upper-40s. Showers likely on Thursday with a chance for mixed showers late. Showers likely once again on New Year’s Day, then a chance for mixed showers late that day. We will continue watching this.

MONDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: CHANCE SCATTERED SNOW. BREEZY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 49 LOW: 40

NEW YEAR’S DAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter