Forecast Discussion 12/28/19 AM: Cloudy and warmer conditions, rain on the way

If you like rain and clouds, you’ll like this week’s forecast. Also, mild temperatures that are consistently 10 degrees above average are happening all week, the Climate Prediction Center has us in the “above average” category for temperatures this winter and so far they are proving correct. Staying dry today, though low-level moisture is providing some dense fog this morning that will lift out as the air warms. High-pressure ridging at the upper levels will keep us dry, but it won’t last long. Staying mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s, could get a little warmer if the sun is allowed to shine a little more. Temperatures dropping to the very upper 20s if cloud cover remains. If clouds don’t take hold then temperatures will drop farther.

Our next system starts to move into the area tomorrow as clouds will take over. Highs in the upper 40s as the warm front will pass over us, allowing for some wind from the south to move some warmer southern air into our area. Showers move in late-day well ahead of the cold front. Lows tomorrow will drop to the upper 30s.

The showers continue for the start of the workweek, and with all the snowmelt, will create very muddy conditions. Highs into the low-mid 50s with cloudy skies along with rain throughout the day. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-30s.

The rest of the week stays mostly cloudy throughout with rain chances continuing into Tuesday. This system takes its time moving through the area with the cold front not moving through until Tuesday evening. Colder low temperatures take hold after it passes, high temperatures stay rather mild for this time of year.

SATURDAY: FOG EARLY. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 29

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY RAIN

HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE DAY SNOW SHOWER

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

